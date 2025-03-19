Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Iron Range high school staff member arrested for suspected child abuse

A staff member at Rock Ridge High School in Virginia, Minn., was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sexual abuse.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation based on tips from the chat platform Kik. The tips alleged the man had received graphic photos and videos of minors, and sent graphic photos to a minor who lived in the state of Georgia.

Investigators filed a search warrant request in St. Louis County seeking access to the man’s home, work and vehicle. The sheriff’s office said local law enforcement executed search warrants in Virginia and Eveleth and collected several pieces of evidence. 

The office announced Tuesday that it had arrested the man on a warrant out of Georgia. He’s currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail, pending extradition to Georgia. Criminal charges have not been filed.

The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of local victims or involvement of any students at Rock Ridge High School.