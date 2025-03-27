Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Rochester News
MPR News Staff

Raccoon survives encounter with electrical transformer in Rochester

raccoon
Rochester Public Utilities posted on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with an update, "this morning’s power outage caused by a curious raccoon — the little rascal survived!"
Courtesy of Rochester Public Utilities

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Nearly seven years after the MPR raccoon survived its high-wire adventure on the side of a St. Paul skyscraper — another Minnesota raccoon has beaten the odds to escape a life-threatening predicament.

Utility officials in Rochester say a wayward raccoon survived a close encounter with a transformer early Wednesday.

The incident knocked out power to a couple thousand homes and businesses in the northeast part of the city.

Rochester Public Utilities crews were able to restore electrical service to all customers by about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In an update later in the day — you could call it a “shocking” development — Rochester Public Utilities said the “little rascal” responsible for the outage survived its brush with high voltage.

“That’s not usually the case when animals come into contact with our infrastructure, so we’re relieved this story has a good ending,” the utility reported — adding: “To our furry friend: wishing you a full recovery… and please, steer clear of our equipment next time!”

The utility’s post did not say whether the raccoon left on its own, or if it was captured and moved.