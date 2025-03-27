Raccoon survives encounter with electrical transformer in Rochester

Nearly seven years after the MPR raccoon survived its high-wire adventure on the side of a St. Paul skyscraper — another Minnesota raccoon has beaten the odds to escape a life-threatening predicament.

Utility officials in Rochester say a wayward raccoon survived a close encounter with a transformer early Wednesday.

The incident knocked out power to a couple thousand homes and businesses in the northeast part of the city.

Rochester Public Utilities crews were able to restore electrical service to all customers by about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In an update later in the day — you could call it a “shocking” development — Rochester Public Utilities said the “little rascal” responsible for the outage survived its brush with high voltage.

“That’s not usually the case when animals come into contact with our infrastructure, so we’re relieved this story has a good ending,” the utility reported — adding: “To our furry friend: wishing you a full recovery… and please, steer clear of our equipment next time!”

The utility’s post did not say whether the raccoon left on its own, or if it was captured and moved.