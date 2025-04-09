U.S. stocks soar after Trump pauses most tariffs
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he was pausing most tariffs for 90 days, except for those on Chinese goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared over 2,600 points, or nearly 7 percent as relief spread across investors. The S&P surged more than 8 percent while the Nasdaq rallied more than 10 percent as of mid-afternoon trading.
The sharp rebound comes after days of big losses in global markets sparked by Trump's announcement last week that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, as well as a universal 10 percent tariff.
But Trump backed down from many of his actions, announcing a 90-day pause on those reciprocal tariffs except for China. The president said he would raise tariffs on China to 125 percent after the Asian economy had earlier in the day announced a 84 percent retaliatory tariff on the U.S.
The president added he would continue to impose a 10 percent tariff on all other countries.
Despite the rally on Wednesday, confusion remains about the state of other tariffs Trump has announced, including his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Copyright 2025, NPR
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.