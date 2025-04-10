Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Politics and Government News
Mark Zdechlik

Minnesota Department of Health workers rally against Trump administration cuts

Protesters gather outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building
Protesters march outside of the Minnesota Centennial Building in St. Paul on Thursday in response to the White House Administration’s federal funding cuts fallout, in which 170 Minnesota Department of Health workers were laid off last week.
Tom Baker for MPR News

Nearly 200 people, many of them Minnesota Department of Health employees, rallied against spending cuts to public health.

Many of them carried signs, emphasizing the importance of the behind-the-scenes work of public health employees like Amy Saupe, who has worked at the Minnesota Department of Health for 14 years.

Protesters gather outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building
Protesters march outside of the Minnesota Centennial Building against spending cuts to public health.
Tom Baker for MPR News

“I just really worry about the future for Minnesota when we don’t have people with this kind of expertise in these positions who are really fighting for safe food and environment for Minnesotans,” Saupe said after the rally.

She’ll soon be laid off from the department’s infectious disease division. She said her last day is April 22.

The Minnesota Department of Health is cutting 170 jobs because of the reduction in federal funding. A new state web portal tracks funding cuts under the Trump administration. The bulk of the cuts were designated for COVID-19 and responding to infectious disease. 

Protesters gather outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building
Protesters march outside of the Minnesota Centennial Building against spending cuts to public health.
Tom Baker for MPR News

Saupe and her colleagues said everyone’s health is at stake.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re trying to show what public health does behind the scenes for everyone,” Saupe said.

They want people to call their legislators and voice their concern about the funding cuts.

Protesters gather outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building
Amy Saupe speaks to the media after a march and protest marching outside of the Minnesota Centennial Building.
Tom Baker for MPR News
Protesters march outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building.
Tom Baker for MPR News
Protesters march outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building.
Tom Baker for MPR News
Protesters gather outside of the Orville L. Freeman State Office Building
Protesters march outside of the Minnesota Centennial Building against spending cuts to public health.
Tom Baker for MPR News