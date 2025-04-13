Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve on Paige Bueckers and Monday's WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers of UConn is the likely first choice in Monday’s WNBA draft. Bueckers played high school basketball at Hopkins, but it’s unlikely she’ll play for the Minnesota Lynx, who own the 11th pick in the draft.

Bueckers is coming off a NCAA title win earlier this month. If chosen by the Dallas Wings with the first pick, she would play her first professional game against the Lynx on May 16 in Dallas. Five days later, she would return to Minnesota to play the Lynx again at Target Center in Minneapolis.

MPR News editor Todd Melby interviewed Cheryl Reeve, Lynx coach and president of basketball operations, about Bueckers and Minnesota’s draft strategy.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you like about Paige Bueckers’ game?

There's lots to like about her game. I think the thing that stands out is its supreme efficiency. Paige understands shot selection better than most players her age. She knows how to get the best shot, whether it’s her shot or the team’s shot. She’ll be a great player in the league. You know, we’re looking forward to trying to figure out how to scheme against her and make it difficult for her.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots against South Carolina during the second half of the national championship game of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament earlier this month. Chris O'Meara | AP

How are you going to guard Paige Beckers?

We’ve got some work to do. You know, we spent a lot of time watching college players, and when you know you’re not going to be able to get the No. 1 pick, a lot of that time is scouting, so we’ve got a lot of work already done.

And you know, the WNBA is different [than college basketball]. I think Caitlin Clark will tell you, there are adjustments to make. The physicality is the number one thing people talk about, but there’s more. There’s the schemes of coaches and different ways that you’re played, and then there’s your ability to react to those schemes quickly. You know, for young players that that might take a little while.

How strong is this draft class?

It’s strong at the top. From there, there’s a pretty strong international flavor to the first round, which, we haven't seen as of late. There's a French center that appears to be at the top of draft boards, and from there, there’s a real opportunity for some role players in the WNBA and those are obviously a little harder to project.

Are you looking for a specific position player or the best player with your No. 11 pick?

In the first round, I think we always tend towards the best player available on our board. You always hope that best player available is a position that you need and that’s always the hope.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) is stripped of the ball by New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during Game 5 of the WNBA Finals last year. Pamela Smith | AP

If I remember correctly, you moved down one in last year's draft. Is there a possibility you might move up or down based on any number of factors?

Yes, quite simply, yes. We’re trying to determine the valuation of the pick and we’ve had strong interest in the pick. Moving up goes with its challenges in terms of us having to give up another asset. We're really mindful, as we haven’t necessarily had to deal with in prior years, is we have an expansion draft. I think all of us are mindful of that, coupled with a new collective bargaining agreement in 2026 and the unique nature of 95 plus percent of the league being unrestricted free agents. So there’s a lot at play here in this draft that maybe isn’t necessarily a common thing.

That’s a lot of change.

It is. It’s a fun time in our league. We’re growing and there’s more opportunities for jobs, for players. This is my 25th year [in the league]. So it’s really fun to see the evolution that we all knew could happen. And you know, I’m glad I’m still doing it.