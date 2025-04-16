Two dead, one seriously injured in Jordan fire

Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a fire early Wednesday in the city of Jordan, southwest of the Twin Cities.

Authorities said it was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the Valley Green mobile homes park, just north of U.S. Highway 169.

Jordan police said the first officers and firefighters to reach the scene found the home engulfed in flames, with an injured man outside. He told first responders that two women were still inside.

Firefighters entered the burning home and brought both women outside. One woman died at the scene. The other later died at a hospital. The man was reported to be in serious condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting local authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.