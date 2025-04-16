Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Two dead, one seriously injured in Jordan fire

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a fire early Wednesday in the city of Jordan, southwest of the Twin Cities.

Authorities said it was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the Valley Green mobile homes park, just north of U.S. Highway 169.

Jordan police said the first officers and firefighters to reach the scene found the home engulfed in flames, with an injured man outside. He told first responders that two women were still inside.

Firefighters entered the burning home and brought both women outside. One woman died at the scene. The other later died at a hospital. The man was reported to be in serious condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting local authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.