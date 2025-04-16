Man arrested outside UnitedHealthcare in Minnetonka faces four felony charges

A man who was arrested outside the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare in Minnetonka on Monday had a history of mental health issues and threatened to shoot up corporate facilities, according to charges filed against him.

Ian Stanley Wagner, 26 and of Hopkins, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two felony firearms counts and two felony counts of threating violence. He already has a felony conviction for threats of violence, and was therefore prohibited from possessing a gun and ammunition, as well as two separate pending cases for violating restraining orders.

Wagner remained in the Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday morning. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Wagner allegedly called the FBI on Monday morning and said he was parked in a UnitedHealthcare parking lot with a loaded gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Minnetonka police knew he had “mental health challenges and a history of harassing behavior,” the complaint said. Police arrived to find him sitting in a parked car. He spoke with an FBI negotiator and surrendered without incident less than an hour later. A revolver and ammunition were found in the car.

The complaint alleges that investigators later determined that Wagner had called 911 that morning and told a dispatcher he would fire into the UnitedHealthcare building unless criminal charges against him were dropped, adding that he also said words to the effect of “Do you want an evacuation on the news?”

Police and company officials said Monday that there was no indication that Wagner had specific grievances against UnitedHealthcare itself.

But security was tightened at the corporate campus after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on Dec. 4.

MPR News contributed to this report.