St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center to get new name

After a quarter-century of hosting games, tournaments, concerts and conventions, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center will soon have a new name.

The Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy announced Tuesday that the utility company’s naming rights agreement — dating back to the opening of the arena in 2000 — will expire this summer.

The Wild said it expects to announce a new naming rights partner for the venue before the start of the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the team said its partnership with Xcel will continue in a new form.

“We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy,” Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a news release. “Xcel Energy has been an incredible supporter of our team since our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on a number of unique community initiatives as part of our new, long-term partnership.”

Xcel will partner with the team on a program called Community Power Play to provide grants supporting youth and high school hockey in Minnesota. That includes financial assistance for athletes who face barriers to participating in hockey; purchasing equipment and ice time; and helping with improvements to local hockey rinks and sports facilities.

“Twenty-five years ago, the Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy were new brands in the region. Today, these two brands have become embedded in our community and our culture,” Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy chairman, president and CEO, said in the news release. “This new chapter with the Wild extends our commitment to the region and will serve to expand access to the sport of hockey so that more young girls and boys across the state can access and more fully engage in this wonderful sport.”

Xcel Energy Center also hosts games for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, and the Minnesota high school girls and boys hockey state tournaments — in addition to many concerts each year. The venue also hosted the 2008 Republican National Convention.

The Wild, along with St. Paul city leaders, are seeking close to $400 million in state funding for a major renovation of the arena and adjoining facilities.