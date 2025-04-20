DNR reminds hunters that bear lottery ends May 2

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters they have until May 2 to apply for a bear hunting license in any of the 15 quota areas within the state. Licenses in those areas are awarded through a lottery.

Dan Stark is a large carnivore specialist with the DNR. He said about 10 percent of licenses in lottery areas go unsold annually.

“Hunters will be notified following the run of the lottery by June 1, and then they have until August 1 to purchase those licenses,” he said. “Any licenses that are not sold will be available for purchase.”

Any available licenses can be purchased Aug. 6 at noon, according to a release.

Stark said the number of licenses in quota areas is determined by population trends which have been stable to slowly increasing but “varies across the range.”

“Last year, we had about 3,530 bears killed during the 2024 season,” he said. “And that was significantly higher than the previous year and was one of the highest bear season totals we’ve had in the last two decades.”

In some portions of the state — including east central and far northwest Minnesota, which are classified as no quota areas — an unlimited number of bear permits will be sold over the counter beginning July 1.

The DNR has also adopted some changes from last season involving several bear permit area boundaries. That includes permit areas 12, 25, 46 and 451, with 451 being totally dissolved into a no quota area and the boundaries of permit areas 12 and 46 changing “with former portions of those two permit areas now included in the no quota area.”

Stark said parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness have also changed to be more consistent with the entire BWCAW boundary.

The bear hunt season opens Sept. 1 and ends Oct. 12. According to Stark, applications for the lottery can be submitted online, at any license agent, or by telephone.

Stark said the season is also open to nonresidents.

“Typically, about 20 percent of the applicants for the bear lottery are nonresidents, and about 15 percent of the people selected in the lottery are nonresidents,” he said. “So, there is an interest from out of the state to also hunt bears in Minnesota.”

For more information about licenses, permit area maps and listings of availability visit the Minnesota DNR website.