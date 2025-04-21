Minnesota religious, political leaders react to death of Pope Francis

Religious and political leaders in Minnesota are reacting to the news that Pope Francis has died.

Francis was 88. Earlier this year, he had been hospitalized for more than a month for treatment of respiratory issues. He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

There was a moment of silence at the start of Monday morning’s Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul, for prayers for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

Roughly 18 percent of Minnesota adults are Catholic, according to a religious landscape study done in 2023-24 by the Pew Research Center.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

In the wake of the news early Monday that Francis had died, Minnesota religious and political leaders shared statements on social media:

Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester

From a social media post: Our Holy Father Pope Francis has died. I would invite everyone to pray for the repose of his soul. He was a man of simplicity, compassion, and deep concern for those on the margins of our society. Let us thank God for the life and ministry of Pope Francis and let us pray for the Cardinals who will soon gather to choose his successor.

Excerpt from an additional statement posted online: Pope Francis was a great pastor who spoke from the heart and with tender affection. I had the pleasure of meeting with Pope Francis several times during his papacy. On the occasions when he and I spoke, his comments would burn their way into my heart and mind.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

From a social media post: We will greatly miss the Pope: a voice for the voiceless. The one time I saw him pray for and address the gathered at St. Peter’s Square, when he finished he did what he always did—he greeted and blessed those with disabilities first.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer

From a social media post: Jacquie and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis this morning. May God rest his soul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.