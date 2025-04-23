Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Transportation
MPR News Staff

Blue Line trains to airport, Mall of America to be replaced by buses for three weeks

Minneapolis charter
Light rail trains on the Blue Line depart the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue station in downtown Minneapolis in 2013.
Jennifer Simonson | MPR News file

Buses will replace light rail trains on part of the Blue Line in the Twin Cities for three weeks, starting Wednesday night.

Metro Transit said the suspension of train service for maintenance work will affect the Blue Line in both directions between Fort Snelling and the Mall of America. It begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The change includes the light rail shuttle between the terminals at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where replacement buses will also be available.

The switch from trains to buses for the Fort Snelling to Mall of America section of the Blue Line runs through May 14.

Metro Transit is asking riders to allow extra time for the replacement bus trips, because the timing of the buses is more variable than light rail trains.

While the trains are not running, maintenance crews will be replacing track and rail switches along the Blue Line.