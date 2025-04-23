Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Business and Economic News
MPR News Staff

Largest credit unions in Minnesota, Colorado announce plans to merge

wings credit union
A Wings Credit Union branch in Eagan. Wings announced on Wednesday that it plans to merge with Colorado’s Ent Credit Union.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota’s largest credit union announced Wednesday that it plans to merge with the largest credit union in Colorado.

Apple Valley-based Wings Credit Union is calling the deal with Colorado’s Ent Credit Union a “merger of equals.” If approved by members and regulators, the combined credit union will serve nearly a million members and will keep the Wings name. It will be led by current Ent CEO Chad Graves.

Wings and Ent want to complete the merger next year. Credit union leaders said members will not see any immediate changes while the merger process is underway.

Leaders of the two credit unions said the combined operation would be more efficient and better serve members.

“While our geographic footprint may be different, our values and culture are strongly aligned,” Frank Weidner, president and CEO of Wings Credit Union, said in a news release.

“When we first asked our team to explore merger opportunities, Ent was atop our list of potential partners,” Greg Miller, the chair of Wings’ board of directors, said in the news release. “As we’ve gotten to know each other better over the past several months, we’ve become even more excited about what this partnership will mean for our members, employees and communities.”

Miller said the board “enthusiastically” supports the merger plan.

Wings has about 371,000 members and assets of $9.7 billion. It was started in 1938 by seven Northwest Airlines employees and has 27 branches in Minnesota along with offices in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

Ent has about 560,000 members and assets of $9.9 billion. It was founded in 1957 to serve the former Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

There have been other credit union mergers in Minnesota in recent years. In 2023, Spire and Hiway credit unions combined to form a financial institution now known as Blaze Credit Union.

And that same year, SharePoint Credit Union and Star Choice Credit Union merged under the SharePoint name.