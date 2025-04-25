Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Education News
Elizabeth Shockman
St. Paul

Minnesota sues Trump administration over threat to withhold funding from schools

A man speaks at a podium
Minnesota joined other states Friday in suing the Trump administration over its threat to pull federal school funding if states don't comply with demands to end DEI programs. On Tuesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison briefed reporters on litigation to stop the Trump administration from withholding federal money over transgender rights.
Peter Cox | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota joined a 19-state coalition on Friday to sue the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools tied to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The suit challenges a federal directive issued earlier this month telling states they risked losing federal funding unless they certified they’d eliminated DEI programs in K-12 schools. 

“Not only are these threats to withhold funding in violation of the law, they’re in violation of what we value here in Minnesota and the ideals of this country and what we strive for every day,” Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration’s order to end DEI programs are a “vague, confusing, and incorrect interpretation of Title VI” and that by threatening to withhold funding, the administration has “acted to unlawfully imperil more than $13.8 billion that are spent to educate our youth.” 

The states argued they already follow longstanding federal requirements to certify they are in compliance with Civil Rights law. 

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge ruled on a different lawsuit from the National Education Association and the American Civil Liberties Union. That lawsuit blocked the Trump administration’s directives threatening to cut funding for public schools with DEI programs. 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said this new multistate lawsuit goes further than the NEA and ACLU suit. “We also, as states, have a separate strong and unique interest in ensuring that these billions of dollars in congressionally mandated education funds continue to flow to our state and our local education agencies.”

According to Ellison’s office, at least $530 million in federal education funding is at stake in Minnesota. 

The state Department of Education says Minnesota has not yet received its federal fiscal year 2025 allocation, which was congressionally approved in March. 

“We have heard that federal program officers do not yet have the information from OMB to move forward,” a state Education Department spokesperson said, adding the instability and uncertainty harms schools ability to plan budgets and serve students.