Remains of long-missing Wisconsin woman found in St. Cloud

Police say the remains of a western Wisconsin woman missing for nearly nine years have been found in St. Cloud.

Shannah Boiteau, of Chippewa Falls was 22 years old when she was last seen alive on June 22, 2016, running from a vehicle driven by her boyfriend into a wooded area near Interstate 94 and County Road 74. Searchers combed the area in the following weeks but were unsuccessful.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced Tuesday that a property owner found skeletal human remains on his property Saturday, near the area where Boiteau was last seen. A medical examiner confirmed the remains were Boiteau's.

Police say the case remains an active investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

On a Facebook page dedicated to finding Boiteau, family members wrote, "It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have to report that we have found Shannah Boiteau and she has gained her angel wings." They asked for privacy “as we grieve and process all of this.”