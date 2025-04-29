Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Kirsti Marohn

Remains of long-missing Wisconsin woman found in St. Cloud

A woman holds a young child.
Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa Falls was 22 years old when she was last seen alive on June 22, 2016, running from a vehicle driven by her boyfriend into a wooded area near Interstate 94 and County Road 74.
Photo from Help Find Shannah Boiteau Facebook page

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Police say the remains of a western Wisconsin woman missing for nearly nine years have been found in St. Cloud.

Shannah Boiteau, of Chippewa Falls was 22 years old when she was last seen alive on June 22, 2016, running from a vehicle driven by her boyfriend into a wooded area near Interstate 94 and County Road 74. Searchers combed the area in the following weeks but were unsuccessful.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced Tuesday that a property owner found skeletal human remains on his property Saturday, near the area where Boiteau was last seen. A medical examiner confirmed the remains were Boiteau's.

Police say the case remains an active investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

On a Facebook page dedicated to finding Boiteau, family members wrote, "It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have to report that we have found Shannah Boiteau and she has gained her angel wings." They asked for privacy “as we grieve and process all of this.”