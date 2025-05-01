Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic
Updated:

Metro State University briefly locked down after reports of gunshots nearby

Metropolitan State University in St. Paul went on lockdown for about 25 minutes early Thursday afternoon after a report of gunshots near the campus.

Police said a 22-year-old man and his mother were arguing at their home on Maria Avenue when the man opened fire on his mother's vehicle as she was driving away. The woman was not injured.

Officers arrested the suspect a short time later. Police say he has no connection to Metro State.