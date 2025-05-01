Minneapolis police continue to investigate shootings that left five people dead in less than 24 hours

Minneapolis police continue to investigate a series of shootings in the city that left five people dead in less than 24 hours.

The latest happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South. Minneapolis police said officers responding to a report of shots fired found an injured man in his 50s; he later died at a hospital.

About seven hours earlier, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man in his 30s was fatally shot on the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue South.

And late Tuesday night — just before midnight — three people died, and two others were seriously injured, in a shooting near the corner of East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue. The people who died in that shooting were a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

There have been no arrests at last report.

Authorities said they don’t believe any of the shootings were random. At a news conference Wednesday, city officials said they believe the Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon shootings — which happened blocks apart — may be connected. Police have not said whether they believe the Wednesday night shooting is linked to the others.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara also noted that a bullet fired during the Wednesday afternoon gunfire went through the back door of an SUV, narrowly missing an infant and toddler seated inside.

“The level of violence this city has experienced in less than 24 hours is infuriating. Each individual act causes immense grief and tears families apart,” O’Hara said in a statement issued Thursday.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but both O’Hara and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey offered condolences and assurances to the city’s Native American community at the news conference on Wednesday.

O’Hara said that based on information he had as of that time, he believed the victims of the first two shootings were Native.

Community organizations had been planning events Thursday to celebrate the start of American Indian Month in Minnesota — but those events were canceled in the wake of the violence. Instead, a prayer service was held Thursday morning at Cedar Field Park.

“It’s very hard on the community,” Robert Lilligren, president and CEO of the Native America Community Development Institute told MPR News on Wednesday. “It’s not that large of a community, so to lose this many people in 24 hours, or less than 24 hours, and it’s especially disheartening when it’s on the eve of such an important and festive celebration, which is American Indian Month.”

The Minneapolis Police Department said it’s deployed additional patrols and resources to the Phillips neighborhood, and “efforts are underway to identify potential community needs for trauma response that the city could support.”

“We’ve met with community leaders to hear their concerns and identify urgent, collaborative strategies for a strong community and law enforcement response. That work will continue in the days ahead. We must confront this head-on — and together,” O’Hara said.