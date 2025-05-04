Fourth victim killed in Minneapolis shootings identified

The fourth victim in a Minneapolis shooting on Tuesday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

LeRas Francis Rainey, 28, of Minneapolis, died on Thursday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, less than two days after being shot in the head.

The other three victims are Joseph Douglas Goodwin, 17, of Minneapolis, Merelle Joan White, 20, of Red Lake, and Evan Ramon Denny, 27. All of the victims were shot near the corner of 25th Street East and Bloomington Avenue. All were Native American.

A fifth person was also shot, but survived. Despite suffering a serious gunshot wound to the face, prosecutors say the sole survivor spoke to police and identified the shooter.

Police say a shooting on Wednesday is believed to be connected to the first. Tiago Antonio Gilbert, 34, of Minneapolis died of multiple gunshot wounds outside Mino-Bimaadiziwin Apartments on Cedar Avenue South in that incident. The medical examiner said Gilbert was also Native American.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged James Duane Ortley, 34, in connection with the shooting. Ortley is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. His first court appearance had been set for Monday.

According to charging documents, the surviving victim told officers that Ortley had been in a car with all five victims. He allegedly shot the others in the car “execution-style” in their heads, then left the scene on foot. Investigators said they obtained surveillance video that shows one person leaving the car shortly before police arrived.