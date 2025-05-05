Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Department of Justice opens investigation into Hennepin County plea deal policy

Addressing the dismissal of charges against Edgar Barrientos-Quintana
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty holds a file at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Minneapolis. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a Hennepin County Attorney’s Office policy that lets prosecutors consider race in plea deals. 
Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a Hennepin County Attorney’s Office policy that lets prosecutors consider race in plea deals. 

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty implemented the policy last week. KARE 11 reports it prompts prosecutors to consider the background of people charged with a crime, including their race and age. 

The policy cites a need to address racial disparities when considering plea deals.

In a letter to the attorney's office posted on X Saturday, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon called the policy discriminatory. The letter says the Department of Justice will investigate all the county’s practices and policies “that may involve the illegal consideration of race in prosecutorial decision-making.” 

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said they received the letter Monday morning. 

“Our office will cooperate with any resulting investigation and we’re fully confident our policy complies with the law,” the spokesperson said.