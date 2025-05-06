Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Arts and Culture
NPR Staff, NPR

2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

person in a white suite
Doechii attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.
Photo by Evan Agostini | Invision | AP

Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky, arrives on the red carpet celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 5.
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.

This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.

Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Neilson Barnard | MG25 | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue
Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe, wearing a floor-length overcoat is unzipped to reveal a suit that is half black and half red, attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
André 3000, wearing a piano strapped to his back, attends the 2025 Met Gala.
André 3000 attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue
Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Savion Washington | Getty Images
Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Evan Agostini | Invision via AP
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
ANGELA WEISS | AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala.
John Shearer | WireImage via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bobby Digi Olisa, fashion detail, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
A detail of Bobby Digi Olisa outfit at the 2025 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images
Audra McDonald attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Audra McDonald attends 2025 Met Gala.
Evan Agostini | Invision via AP
British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala.
ANGELA WEISS | AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala.
Neilson Barnard | MG25 | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images
Ego Nwodim, fashion detail, at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)
A detail of Ego Nwodim's outfit, including fingernails adorned with colorful buttons, at the 2025 Met Gala.
Michael Buckner | Penske Media via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.
Evan Agostini | Invision via AP

Copyright 2025, NPR