2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky, arrives on the red carpet celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 5. Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.

This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.

Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard | MG25 | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue

Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

André 3000 attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue

Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala. Savion Washington | Getty Images

Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala. Evan Agostini | Invision via AP

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue

Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. ANGELA WEISS | AFP via Getty Images

Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala. John Shearer | WireImage via Getty Images

A detail of Bobby Digi Olisa outfit at the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Audra McDonald attends 2025 Met Gala. Evan Agostini | Invision via AP

British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala. ANGELA WEISS | AFP via Getty Images

Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard | MG25 | Getty Images for The Met Museum | Vogue)

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

A detail of Ego Nwodim's outfit, including fingernails adorned with colorful buttons, at the 2025 Met Gala. Michael Buckner | Penske Media via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition. Evan Agostini | Invision via AP

Copyright 2025, NPR