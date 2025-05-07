Robbinsdale schools employee arrested for allegedly possessing child sex abuse images

A Robbinsdale school district employee is jailed and could face felony charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of child sex abuse images.

In an email to staff and families, Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch said a computer network technician who worked at Lakeview and Sonnesyn elementary schools was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material. She said the staffer does not have “regular, unsupervised access to students.”

In a news release, the St. Louis Park Police Department said officers arrested a man during an early morning search of his home near Highways 7 and 100.

Records show that a 24-year-old man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail soon after the search.

MPR News is not naming him because he has not been charged.