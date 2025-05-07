Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic

Robbinsdale schools employee arrested for allegedly possessing child sex abuse images

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A Robbinsdale school district employee is jailed and could face felony charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of child sex abuse images.

In an email to staff and families, Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch said a computer network technician who worked at Lakeview and Sonnesyn elementary schools was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material. She said the staffer does not have “regular, unsupervised access to students.”

In a news release, the St. Louis Park Police Department said officers arrested a man during an early morning search of his home near Highways 7 and 100.

Records show that a 24-year-old man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail soon after the search.

MPR News is not naming him because he has not been charged.