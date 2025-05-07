Tribal photo IDs still valid for domestic air travel

Tribal members may continue to present identification issued by tribal nations to fly domestically.

Tribal IDs can be used for travel in place of a Real ID as long as it’s a photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation, according to the Transportation Security Administration website.

Travelers can also present Enhanced Tribal ID cards to TSA at travel checkpoints.

First Nations travelers may present TSA officials with their Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card at checkpoints. Sometimes referred to as an Indian Status card, the card is a form of national identification in Canada for First Nations people.

The Real ID requirements for travelers take effect on Wednesday, May 7.

Real ID is an enhanced driver's license or ID card issued by a state that meets specific security standards set by the U.S. government.

REAL ID-compliant licenses are designed for boarding domestic flights, accessing federal buildings and facilities, and for other purposes.

Travelers can also present their passports when boarding flights.