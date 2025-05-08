MN Shortlist: May 8-14

MN Shortlist is your weekly curated roundup of recommended events from MPR News, highlighting standout performances, exhibits and gatherings around the region.

Hygge Happy Hour

May 8 — In Norwegian and Danish, the word hygge does not have an easy English translation. It is generally understood to represent a feeling of coziness and comfort brought on from relaxing, and each week at Norway House, in Minneapolis, that mood takes the form of a happy hour.

The “Hygge Happy Hour” features games like Hnefatafl, a Nordic strategy game similar to chess. There will also be wine and light Norwegian fare. And if you can’t make it out for a round of games, you can learn the Norwegian national anthem at the next happy hour on May 15. (Jacob Aloi)

‘Ramsey After Dark: Mental Illness and the Victorian Mind’

May 9 — Conversations around mental illness have changed a lot over time. In the Victorian era, for example, people facing mental health challenges were met with intense stigma and fear. Treatment options were limited, and mental health was rarely discussed openly.

In Minnesota’s own history, the state’s first territorial governor, Alexander Ramsey, had personal experience with mental illness in his family.

This event at the Alexander Ramsey House uncovers how a family that faced public scrutiny handled the experience of mental illness. It will recount the family’s story using excerpts from newspapers, family letters and journals. This event is recommended for ages 18 and up. (Anika Besst)

Mid West Music Fest

May 9–10 — Humbird, Mae Simpson and Nur-D are just a few of the many Midwest artists gracing the stage at the Mid West Music Fest this year. Held in Winona, this nonprofit organization features the great music from all genres.

This festival offers opportunities for artists, supports Winona and creates space for the community. Performances are held at a selection of venues between Friday evening and all day Saturday. Be prepared: the show goes on rain or shine. (Anika Besst)

St. Croix River Pottery Tour

Through May 11 — The annual St. Croix River Pottery Tour returns for its 33rd year this weekend, May 9–11. In rolling and blossoming hills, the great Minnesota handmade pottery get-together — drawing artists and crowds from across the country — includes seven official studio stops as well as some unofficial ones, such as the Rogue Potters in Taylors Falls.

In 2023, one international visitor told MPR News: “This is Rome; this is Hollywood in the ceramics world.” (Alex V Cipolle)

‘Threads of Tradition: A Hmong Clothing Showcase’

Through May 31 — To mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the resettlement of Hmong refugees in Minnesota, as well as AAPI Heritage Month, the Asian Hmong Alliance has organized a pop-up garment exhibit traveling to various metro-area Walser dealerships throughout May.

The curator is Bee Vang-Moua, director of the Hmong Language Program at the University of Minnesota.

“It’s a living art form that reflects who we are, where we’ve come from and the journey we’ve made over the last 50 years in Minnesota,” Vang-Moua said. The exhibit is touring Walser locations because Song Vang, the president of the Asian Hmong Alliance, is also a Walser manager.

“This exhibit is more than just a display of traditional garments — it’s a celebration of survival, creativity, and belonging,” Vang said. It’s currently on view at the Brooklyn Park Walser Hyundai through May 10 before moving to its next stop at the Bloomington Walser Toyota May 12. (Alex V. Cipolle)

‘Violet’

Through June 1 — Televangelism, road narratives and rootsy music combine to tell the story of “Violet.” Based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim,” the musical follows a woman as she rides a bus cross country to visit a faith healer who she thinks will cure a scar on her face.

This production is produced by Ten Thousand Things Theater, known for its nomadic style of presenting its shows at retirement homes, schools and even prisons. With a show like “Violet,” where travel plays a major role, audiences will get a unique opportunity to see a rarely produced show about — and in —constant transit. Performances take place at various locations in the Twin Cities metro through June 1. (Jacob Aloi)

Dakota Sacred Hoop Walk

Ongoing — An augmented reality art exhibition has been created at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum by Twin Cities digital artist Marlena Myles. Using the Revelo AR app on a cell phone, visitors can view images and listen to audio as they walk along a path that begins in the Harrison Sculpture Garden.

Myles is a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota tribe who grew up in the Twin Cities. Through her art, she blends modernity with Indigenous history, languages and oral traditions. Five tops along this beautiful half-mile walk use storytelling and art to connect, educate and honor Dakota history, culture and the significance of the land. Bring headphones to better immerse yourself in the audio. (Anika Besst)