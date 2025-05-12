Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Religion and Faith
Sarah Ventre, NPR
Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV asks journalists to use communication as a tool for peace

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Pope Leo XIV arrives for an audience with thousands of journalists and media workers at Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. The audience with journalists has become a tradition among newly elected popes.
Pope Leo XIV arrives for an audience with thousands of journalists and media workers at Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. The audience with journalists has become a tradition among newly elected popes.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

“The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: we must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war,” according to Pope Leo XIV in an address to journalists this morning. He implored them to use communication as a tool for peace.

Referencing Pope Francis’ message from the World Day of Social Communications in January, Leo said, “Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred; let us free it from aggression. We do not need loud, forceful communication, but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice.”

Leo also reiterated the Church’s solidarity with imprisoned journalists and called for their release.

“The Church recognizes these witnesses — I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives — the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices.”

The remarks come just one day after the pope called for a ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine.

Leo also spoke about the challenges the Church and the media face in a changing world, including artificial intelligence. He said that “responsibility and discernment” are required to ensure that technology can be used for the good of all, and he emphasized the importance of this moment in history.

“We are living in times that are both difficult to navigate and to recount. They present a challenge for all of us, but it is one that we should not run away from. On the contrary, they demand that each one of us, in our different roles and services, never give in to mediocrity.”

Just before blessing those gathered at Paul VI Audience Hall, and shaking the hands of seasoned Vatican journalists, Leo concluded by saying, “I ask you to choose consciously and courageously the path of communication in favor of peace.”

Copyright 2025, NPR