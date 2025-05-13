Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Business and Economic News
Scott Horsley, NPR

Inflation cools in April — but tariffs could upend the picture in coming months

Egg prices declined last month as egg producers began to recover from a lengthy battle with avian flu. Retail egg prices fell 12.7 percent between March and April but are still more than 49 percent higher than in April of last year.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images North America

Inflation eased last month as shoppers got a break at both the grocery store and the gas station.

Cost of living figures released by the Labor Department on Tuesday show consumer prices in April were up 2.3 percent from a year ago. That’s the smallest annual increase since February of 2021.

Prices rose 0.2 percent between March and April, after a modest decline the previous month. Housing costs accounted for much of the monthly increase, while prices for natural gas, electricity and auto insurance also rose in April.

Despite the muted price hikes last month, uncertainty remains about the outlook. So far, the trade war that ramped up at the beginning of April has had only a limited effect on retail prices, but analysts say higher tariffs may become more visible in future months.

An early sign of that was furniture costs, which rose 1.5 percent in April.

Inflation was kept in check last month by a decline in both gasoline and grocery prices.

Egg prices, which have been a poster child for the high cost of living, plunged 12.7 percent in April, as farmers got a seasonal reprieve from a lengthy battle with avian flu. Egg prices are still 49.3 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation was 2.8 percent in April — unchanged from the previous month.

Copyright 2025, NPR