Competing for power: Minnesota tribal nation, electric utility tangle over solar energy’s future
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A dispute before the Public Utilities Commission could decide if tribal nations have the right to generate their own electricity and reduce what they buy from the local utility. It could also have a wider effect on Minnesota's carbon-free energy goals.