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Native News
Melissa Olson

Competing for power: Minnesota tribal nation, electric utility tangle over solar energy’s future  

Solar panels in a field-3
The Upper Sioux Indian Community 2.5 Megawatt solar array.
Courtesy of Wolf River Electric

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A dispute before the Public Utilities Commission could decide if tribal nations have the right to generate their own electricity and reduce what they buy from the local utility. It could also have a wider effect on Minnesota's carbon-free energy goals.