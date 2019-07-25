Are trees the climate change silver bullet, or more silver buckshot?

Listen

They’re called, the lungs of planet earth. Forests, and other vegetation remove up to 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere during photosynthesis.

A new study published in the journal Science estimates that massive reforestation efforts could cut atmospheric carbon by about 25 percent. But are those numbers accurate? And are more trees the climate change silver bullet, or just more silver buckshot?

Zeke Hausfather, a data analyst studying climate science at the University of California, Berkeley, tackles the question on Climate Cast.

Hear the conversation by using the audio player above.