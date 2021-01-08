Politics Friday special: Minnesota’s political observers reflect on U.S. Capitol chaos

Where did Minnesota’s congressional delegation land on the tallying of electoral votes? And how are they reacting to the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday?

MPR News politics editor Mike Mulcahy hosts a special Politics Friday call-in show with Minnesota political observers and politicians.

Guests:

Arne Carlson served as the Republican governor of Minnesota from 1991 to 1999. On Monday, two days before a mob stormed the Capitol while Congress tallied Electoral College votes, Carlson wrote in a Star Tribune op-ed: “Our nation is under attack. Not from a foreign power but rather from our own president and his highly charged followers. Jan. 6 may well be another ‘date which will live in infamy.’”

Tim Pawlenty served as the Republican governor of Minnesota from 2003 to 2011.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips represents Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith represents Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.

Use the audio player above to listen to the program.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or RSS.