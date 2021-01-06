Minnesota's congressional delegation denounces mob activity at U.S. Capitol

Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation sent out their response as dozens of President Donald Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum Tony Saunders | MPR News 2018

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, of Minnesota’s 4th District, said she blames Trump for the extremists who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday.

The Democratic lawmaker from St. Paul said Wednesday’s events amount to “a sad day” for the country and a “stain” on Trump's legacy. She said the outgoing president needs to undo the damage.

"He lost the election. He lost it fair, he lost it square, and he needs to tell his supporters that the time for peaceful transition is now. It's immediate. And he should for once in his life stand up and be the leader this democracy deserves,” McCollum told MPR News host Tom Crann Wednesday from Washington D.C.

Rep. Betty McCollum speaks to MPR News host Tom Crann

McCollum said she and her staff are safe, and that she spoke to fellow members of the Minnesota delegation, U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig, both Democrats, who are together in a secure area.

McCollum says she's confident the National Guard and law enforcement will restore the Capitol from what she called "rioters and thugs."

MPR News will continue to update as we hear additional responses.

Social media responses from members of Minnesota delegation

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Republican, 6th District

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Republican, 1st District

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican, 8th District

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, Democrat, 3rd District

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat, 2nd District

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat, 5th District

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, Democrat