No testimony from Derek Chauvin; closing arguments set

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd enters the final stages, with closing arguments set for Monday. The defense rested its case on Thursday after Chauvin said he would not take the stand in his own defense. And the Twin Cities area is rocked by another police killing of a Black man. This is a special edition of Minnesota Today for Saturday, April 17, 2021. Hosted by Nina Moini. Theme music by Gary Meister.

