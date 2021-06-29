Minnesota’s eviction moratorium is coming to an end. Now what?

This week, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill that will gradually phase out the eviction moratorium in the coming months. The moratorium barred most evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill creates an “off-ramp” for the moratorium that will leave some protections in place until next summer.

Host Angela Davis spoke with state housing commissioner Jennifer Ho and Brittany Lewis, a University of Minnesota researcher who has studied evictions, about what comes after the eviction moratorium ends and the broader problem of housing affordability in Minnesota.

Ho laid out some important dates that renters and landlords should pay attention to:

Starting June 30: Renters who have materially violated their lease (“they just haven’t been good renters, or they haven’t been good neighbors”) can have their lease terminated. Renters who qualify but refuse to apply for rental assistance can be evicted. People can apply for assistance on renthelpmn.org or call 211.

Starting July 14: You can be evicted if you have materially violated your lease, which is a different process than lease termination.

Starting August 13: Your lease can be terminated if you haven’t paid your rent and you are not eligible for emergency rental assistance.

Starting September 12: You can be evicted if you haven’t paid your rent and you are not eligible for emergency rental assistance.

Starting October 12: All lease termination and eviction protections are lifted, unless you are eligible for emergency rental assistance and have a pending application.

Starting June 1, 2022: All lease termination and eviction protections related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

To learn more and find assistance with renting go to renthelpmn.org or call 211. For legal help go to homelinemn.org or lawhelpmn.org.

A timeline showing the changes to the eviction moratorium in Minnesota by date. Courtesy of Minnesota Housing

