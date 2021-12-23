University of Minnesota meets its emissions reduction goal a year early

A new report says the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus has surpassed its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2021. It reached 51 percent a year early, in 2020. So how did it do it? And how can it make deeper, more difficult, cuts?

Shane Stennes is director of sustainability for the school and said on Climate Cast this week that simple changes we all can make, like replacing old lightbulbs with LED bulbs, went a long way in meeting the goal.

