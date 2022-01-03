Tips for combating seasonal affective disorder

Here's a bit of good news: Between the winter solstice in December and the first week of January, we've picked up almost seven minutes of daylight per day. That's encouraging for many of us — especially if you or someone you love struggles with seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD.

The dead of winter is the toughest time of year for people who are affected by the lack of light. To talk about how to combat it, Dr. Sabine Schmid, a clinical psychologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School, stopped by Minnesota Now.

Schmid told host Cathy Wurzer that SAD goes beyond just feeling tired, down or sluggish. It’s actually a type of major depression, and it can’t just be shaken off.

What should you do if you think you might have SAD? Schmid said you should start by consulting a health care professional, who can recommend treatment and help you focus on the things that are in your control.

According to Schmid, among the most common treatments for SAD are: light boxes (which, Schmid cautioned, are not for everyone and should be used under the guidance of a health care professional), antidepressant medications, psychotherapy and lifestyle changes (like finding more time for exercise and favorite activities).

