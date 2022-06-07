Ep. 1: The people left Rondo, but Rondo didn't leave them

St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood still embodies the values of a community torn asunder by the construction of I-94. In this first episode we look at how the Rondo neighborhood keeps going and helped make the city's first Black mayor: Melvin Carter III who followed the 'family business' of community service all the way to City Hall.

Untangled Roots was made possible in part with funds from the Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, NPR One or wherever you listen to podcasts.