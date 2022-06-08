Supporting your LGBTQ child's identity: Advice from a family therapist

All parents want what’s best for their kids. But how to provide support isn’t always obvious, especially when your child is questioning their sexual or gender identity.

Host Cathy Wurzer talks with family therapist Dr. Alex Iantafi. Dr. Iantafi is the host of the podcast Gender Stories and author of the new book Gender Trauma: healing cultural, social and historical gendered trauma. The book just won the Nautilus Book Award in the Psychology Category

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.