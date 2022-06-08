Minnesota Now

Supporting your LGBTQ child's identity: Advice from a family therapist

Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn
People take part in the Zurich Pride parade
People take part in the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sept. 4, 2021. Switzerland voted by a wide margin Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, to allow same-sex couples to marry, bringing the Alpine nation into line with many others in western Europe.
Michael Buholzer | Keystone via AP file

Share

All parents want what’s best for their kids. But how to provide support isn’t always obvious, especially when your child is questioning their sexual or gender identity.

Host Cathy Wurzer talks with family therapist Dr. Alex Iantafi. Dr. Iantafi is the host of the podcast Gender Stories and author of the new book Gender Trauma: healing cultural, social and historical gendered trauma. The book just won the Nautilus Book Award in the Psychology Category

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory