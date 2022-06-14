As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand.

So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer talks to Kevin Lee, Deputy Commissioner for Division of Energy Resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

