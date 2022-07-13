Kinney, Minn. secedes from the U.S.: On this day in history

It was on this day 45 years ago — July 13, 1977 — that the tiny town of Kinney, Minn., on the Iron Range sought to gain independence from the United States.

The Mesabi Daily News headline read, “Move over Monaco. Here comes Kinney.”

On its surface, the move was a publicity stunt. The town had an aging water system; mineral deposits in the pipes had caused fires and turned linens yellow. And though it sought aid, Kinney couldn’t seem to secure a grant to fix the system.

“It is much easier to get assistance as a foreign country, which we need badly, and there is no paper work to worry about,” Village Attorney Jim Randall wrote in a letter to then-Secretary of State Cyrus Vance.

The back of a "passport" from the Republic of Kinney includes the "secession letter" city officials in Kinney, Minn., sent to the federal government on July 13, 1977. The move was an effort to draw attention to difficulties in securing state and federal money to improve the city's water system. Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

The move quickly became national news — from the front page of the Mesabi Daily News to NBC Nightly News. The city created passports — former Gov. Perpich was a passport holder.

Duluth’s frozen pizza tycoon Jeno Paulucci gave the “Republic of Kinney” its first official foreign aid — a 1974 Ford LTD to serve as a police squad car, and 10 cases of frozen pizza. To this day, Kinney still celebrates March 5 as Jeno Paulucci Pizza Day.

A parade entry from the Kinney-Great Scott library passes a building with a "Republic of Kinney" sign during a Republic of Kinney 30th anniversary parade in the northern Minnesota community in July 2007. Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

But behind the novelty of it all, the move was a reflection of the attitude of the region — and of the town’s mayor, Mary Anderson, an outsized character in her own right.

“Mary Anderson is something of a political legend up on the Iron Range,” said Jennifer Kleinjung, a former education coordinator at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

“She was the first woman mayor of the town of Kinney and actually led a government at the time in the 70s … that was run by women. She owned and operated the local bar, Mary's Bar. That was definitely a hot spot, particularly in the ‘80s, for politicians of all levels to kind of come and launch campaigns, including Paul Wellstone, I believe Dukakis stopped by there, she was very connected to Governor Perpich at the time, and I would say was something of a kingmaker.”

Kleinjung said Anderson was “larger than life” and “knew how to get things done.” The secession was just one example of that.

And as for the grant issue? The initial letter was met with a lot of silence — but after the stunt became national news, a grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board finally came through, Anderson said, for $60,000. And then another for $200,000.

The city was finally able to repair its aging water system.

