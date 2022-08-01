Meet the Candidate: Martha Holton Dimick runs for Hennepin County Attorney

For the first time in 24 years, voters in Hennepin County are voting for a new county attorney.

The Hennepin County Attorney is the final word on who is charged with a crime, what crime and what sentence is recommended. They also have a hand in protecting elders from fraud and cases that involve child protection.

This year there are a record seven candidates running for office and Minnesota Now host Cathy Wurzer is talking to every single one of them. In this installment we hear from Martha Holton Dimick. She was the first community prosecutor assigned to north Minneapolis when she worked at the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in 1999. Dimick was then a judge in north Minneapolis until her retirement last year and lives in north Minneapolis.

Early voting in this race is happening now and lasts until Aug. 8. Hennepin County residents can find more information on how to register and polling locations on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

