'It's not going to be like the movies:' New Twin Cities high school freshmen share hopes and fears

School starts next week for many young Minnesotans, and with it, a new class of ninth graders will enter high school.

MPR News spoke with five members of the class of 2026 — from five different metro-area high schools — about their hopes, fears and dreams for the future as the semester begins.

Nikki Krsna, Wayzata High School

Nikki Krsna is an incoming ninth-grader at Wayzata High School. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“I’m excited,” Nikki Krsna said. “I get to meet a lot of new people.”

During the beginning of the pandemic, Nikki stayed connected with her friends through virtual study groups. She likes to have a broad social network, she said — with folks from all different backgrounds.

Some of those friends she’s met through clubs and activities, like volleyball and Indian classical dance. Gleaming trophies from over the years are on display in her family’s living room.

“My dance friends, they've been the same for eight years. So we're all very close with each other.”

Wayzata High School is the largest high school in Minnesota, by enrollment. So Nikki is a little nervous about navigating the halls.

She thinks she has a difficult year ahead of her— with a math class first up in the morning. But she feels ready.

“It’s not going to be like the movies … because it’s very dramatized.”

Evan Bierscheid, Roseville Area High School

Evan Bierscheid is an incoming ninth-grader at Roseville Area High School on Aug 25, in Roseville, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

When Evan Bierscheid graduates high school, he wants music to be part of his life — whether that’s as a musical artist, or a producer, studio musician or sound engineer. He’s taking a music production class this year, in addition to playing percussion in band, and hopes to take more music classes as they’re offered.

“I'm not necessarily excited to go back to school, but I've had a long enough time, where I'm like … I'm not dreading it or anything,” he said.

The new environment is a bit nerve-wracking. His mom worked at his middle school — in high school, he’ll be more on his own. Luckily, many of his friends from middle school will be with him at Roseville Area High School.

“I haven't had that same age difference between me and the seniors since I was in third grade,” he said. “So it's gonna be a little weird being like, I guess kind of like the younger kid again. Like, wow, some of you are literal adults. And I'm like, 14.”

Anna Penz, Cretin Derham-Hall High School

Anna Penz is a ninth-grader at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Lucy Bradford, Highland Park Senior High

Lucy Bradford is an incoming ninth-grader at Highland Park High School. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Lucy Bradford and Anna Penz have known each other their entire lives. They’ve been neighbors since they were three years old.

But they’ll be heading to different high schools this year — even though they’d hoped they’d both be attending Highland Park. But they don’t think it will impact their friendship.

“It's nice to have a reason to see each other … especially at the start of the summer,” Anna said. “Like there's always like a recap that happens.”

They have the first-day jitters — their middle school teachers told them high school would be challenging, but they’re not sure what to expect.

“I know going from elementary school to middle school, all the teachers are like, ‘You guys are going to middle school, this is a big deal.’ And then you go to middle school, and it's like the exact same almost,” Lucy said. “So I think it'd be pretty similar.”

“I'm gonna try to focus on my academics this year, because I know freshman year can be a really big part,” Anna said. “And if you don't do well freshman year, it's really hard to get back from that.”

Nayeli Vicente, Washburn High School

Nayeli Vicente is an incoming ninth-grader at Washburn High School in Minneapolis. Gretchen Brown | MPR News

Nayeli Vicente remembers what it’s like to feel out of place. Back in elementary school, she was placed in classes with people who only spoke English. They looked different than she did, spoke differently.

Nayeli, who grew up speaking Spanish at home, didn’t feel like her English was good enough.

This time around, she knows support is available, though she’s still nervous to be in a new environment. Her cousins attend Washburn High School. They can help her out if she gets lost.

“I try to be nice to people, like nicer than usual,” she said. “And I know I can still relate to other people who aren't exactly like me.”

Nayeli is excited to learn her fourth language this year, American Sign Language (she learned Arabic in middle school). And she’s hoping to do well in all her classes so she can earn a scholarship in the future — that seems like the dream.

“I'm going to get a career in the future that has to do with science and mathematics. Because I think those are my strong points in comparison to things like literature,” she said.

“I'm excited about what this is going to bring for me. I'm very nervous about how I'm going to be able to achieve certain things.”

