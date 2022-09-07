Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in

Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week.

The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine, like the flu shot.

The White House coronavirus coordinator said yesterday that the new Omicron boosters, which are set to be released this week, signal a new normal for the virus.

To tell us more about the science behind the vaccines and how they work, Dr. Abinash Virk spoke with Cathy Wurzer. She’s an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

Could you explain how these vaccines work?

These are very similar to the prior boosters, except that these are called the bivalent boosters. That means that they have very similar mRNA to the initial vaccines, but also have the mRNA spike protein for the BA. 4 and 5, which are the more common variants that we are seeing. So these are different from the boosters that were recently given earlier this year.

And these vaccines have stirred discussion of durable immunity. Can you talk about that concept? What does it mean exactly?

It means how long will the immunity actually last. So what we saw with the primary series and also with the previous boosters, the emergence of new variants did go down. And the protection against severe disease also went down to some extent. And so the question is, will the new boosters provide good immunity? And how long will this be good for? This is something obviously we will have to see as we go into the future, based on what we know from previous boosters and vaccination, we should at least have a good six months or more of protection.

Should folks wait or try to get one as soon as possible?

Timing is a difficult thing, right? We know from the previous two years that the cases have started going up in November and peaked in early January. And that I think it would be helpful for people to make sure that they have their boosters before November, but you really can't be too perfect, because you could be imperfect.

And it could be that we have a wave earlier than that. And you may miss that. So, in general, we're kind of recommending that people should just go ahead and get them. Because we potentially may have another wave of a different variant or even continuing BA. 4 and BA. 5. It's good for people to just go ahead and get the vaccine whenever they get it available to them.

Yes. Being up to date with COVID vaccines was a moving target, as you know, because we had the primary series and then we have the boosters. But going forward, we will hopefully only have one booster a year, sort of similar to influenza, based on the prevailing variant that's globally present and that hopefully, we won't have to have multiple and different types of boosters as we go forward. It is a change from where we were, and hopefully the future will be just cleaner in terms of what kind of boosters we get.

How does that message resonate with those who may have been hesitant to get the shot to begin with?

I think what we can at least reassure people is that we have seen through the primary vaccine as well as the boosters and now with the new booster that we have been able to decrease hospitalizations, deaths, severe disease and people should continue to get these boosters.

If they've had their primary series, definitely go ahead and get this new booster. If they haven't had any vaccination at all, we still urge people to go ahead and get started with your primary series, and then get the new boosters two months after they finish the primary series. There's lots of data to show that these vaccines have been very effective in decreasing the burden of disease in the United States and globally.

What about vaccines and long COVID?

What we have seen so far is that people who are vaccinated are slightly less likely to have long COVID. And so again, that's another reason to recommend vaccination for people who have never had it.

I wonder about mask wearing, especially in areas that have a high infection rate.

Most people are not masking anymore. I think, in general, we are still recommending people who are at increased risk of severe disease to be masked, particularly when they are in crowded locations or indoor locations, especially as we're going into the fall and winter.

People who are elderly and those who have multiple comorbidities like diabetes, or other additional diseases, or people who are immune suppressed — they don't mount as good as an immune response as people who are immune competent. And so you do need to layer your protection with masking and hand hygiene, and some degree of social distancing, if you can.

And as a physician, as a person who has studied this, what are you watching for in the next few weeks?

We will be watching for hopefully increased uptake of the vaccine of the booster. We are also continuing to monitor the levels of infections as well as hospitalizations in the country to kind of get a sense of how is this winter going to evolve? We will obviously monitor the wastewater viral presence as well where a higher prevalence of infection is.

What's this time like from where you sit as an infectious disease specialist?

It's completely unprecedented. I've been doing this for 28 years and I feel that we are definitely in an era of change. And if you really think back from 2009 onwards, there have been quite a number of outbreaks and the number of outbreaks seem to be increasing.

What is this related to? Is this related to global travel? Is this related to other economic and climate change issues? There's just a lot of change happening. And, of course, in parallel, there are a lot of additional human factors that are contributing to these increases and these outbreaks.

Things like vaccine hesitancy, distrust of medical information and also misinformation. And so I think there's a lot of factors that are going into the presence and evolution of these new outbreaks.

