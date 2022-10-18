Diversity a strength on U's Morris campus, student leader says

University of Minnesota regent Steve Sviggum remains under fire for comments he made last week about the makeup of the student body at the University of Minnesota Morris.

During a meeting Thursday with regents, Sviggum, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, wondered aloud whether Morris had become “too diverse” from a “marketing standpoint,” suggesting that the racial and ethnic diversity on campus was hurting enrollment.

He said he’d received a couple of letters from friends whose children, in Sviggum’s words, “didn’t feel comfortable” attending the western Minnesota campus.

Morris student body president Dylan Young wrote an open letter pushing back on Sviggum’s comments. He ended by inviting the regent to dinner on campus with him and other students of color.

He said he hopes Sviggum comes to Morris and apologizes.

“Even if you have the right to ask that question — it’s a stupid question. If you go to the University of Minnesota Morris campus, you will learn that diversity is not even in the list of the top 100 problems,” Young told MPR News.

Dylan Young, President of the Morris Campus Student Association at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Courtesy photo

“Diversity is a part of the solution, not a problem. We have such a growing BIPOC population around the nation, especially Minnesota. Why shouldn’t Morris tap into that?”

Young said Sviggum thanked him for his letter and that he will begin planning a trip to Morris.

Young said he chose to enroll at Morris as a Native American to be a part of the community on campus and that it has been “incredibly healing and powerful” to be around students of color.

Some are asking for Sviggum’s resignation, but Young said he’s not pressing for that yet.

“We’re giving him a chance to develop and a chance to apologize and resend his comments. By the end of the night, if he doesn’t do that — then the boot fits.”

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.