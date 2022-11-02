As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story

The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV.

KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week after her son Zeke came down with RSV. Similar to COVID, RSV is putting a strain on the health care system.

Shortal said when she got to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, the waiting room was full. As she waited, she said at least 200 people came through, many trying to get appointments.

“I just hit a wall, part of it is sadness for my kid, making sure he is OK, and then trying to protect our health care workers because I know they are overwhelmed,” she said.

Shortal shared that Zeke, who is 10 1/2 months, developed a wet cough and a loss of appetite. She said it was difficult to know when to go to the hospital and how to treat it. With much of the health care world focused on COVID, RSV wasn’t a focal point until cases continued to rise.

In a recent interview with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said that children are more susceptible to the virus because pandemic precautions have led them to not develop the same immunity exposure that was common before the pandemic.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Shortal looked at Twitter for advice, trying everything from turning the shower on to steam out his cough and going on long walks for fresh air. She said the best advice she received was to prepare for RSV to last longer than you think.

“Just really pay attention to your kid. It’ll get better, it just takes a while.”

While RSV primarily targets children, anyone can get infected or spread the virus. There is no vaccine. Handwashing, keeping hands away from the face and disinfecting surfaces can help prevent RSV.

Shortal said Zeke is on day six of his illness. He’s feeling better but is still sick.