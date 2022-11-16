'Bring Her Home' filmmaker elevates stories of Native women lost but not forgotten

In Minnesota, officials estimate that 54 Native women are missing statewide at any given time. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population, homicide rates for Native women were seven times higher than for white women between 1990 and 2016.

It’s a perilous story, one that filmmaker Leya Hale found a way to tell in “Bring Her Home,” an award winning documentary focused on three Indigenous women: an artist, an activist and a politician.

'Bring Her Home' is being rereleased in November. The filmmaker Leya Hale talked about her work with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. Courtesy photo

The film originally aired in the spring. Twin Cities Public Television is streaming the film this month on its website.

In the film each woman speaks to the pain of seeing relatives, friends and community members go missing. They work to vindicate and honor them while unraveling the oppressive system around them.

“I really did my best to try to highlight voices of the community, really powerful women within our community to just do what I could to help raise awareness,” Hale, who comes from the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Diné Nations, told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer Wednesday.

Local activists have been vocal about the lack of coverage and concern from news outlets, politicians and the general public over missing Native women.

More than 2,000 people marched in Minnesota in 2020 to protest violence against Native women. Shortly after, a task force was formed to gather stories of Native women to highlight the concerns.

Hale said it was important that the women she worked with felt protected, and that in speaking out they showed power and resiliency.

Hale is currently working on a short documentary with Pioneer Public Television about the history and evolution of Dakota women’s dress.

