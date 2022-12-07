The best books to give kids this holiday season, from a bookseller and librarian

The holiday season is here. Why not give a book to the child in your life?

Whether your child is interested in fantasy or soccer, art or activism, there’s a book out there to interest everyone.

MPR News host Angela Davis talked to a bookseller and a librarian about some of the best books for kids and teens this holiday season.

Guests:

Holly Weinkauf is the owner of the Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul.

Lisa Von Drasek is a librarian and curator of the Children’s Research Collection, home of the Kerlan Collection, at the University of Minnesota Libraries.

Here are some of the titles they suggested:

“Enzo Isn't There” by Thomas Ellis

Book cover of "Enzo isn't there" by Thomas Ellis Courtesy of Red Balloon Bookshop

“After Enzo dies, his sibling is left with a lot of complicated feelings. While sorting through them, a beautiful love story emerges, showing how memories and supportive friends can help kids cope and create new understandings during the difficult process of grieving.” — Beaver's Pond Press

“Where We Come From” by Diane Wilson, John Coy, Shannon Gibney and Sun Yung Shin

Book cover of Where we come from" by Diane Wilson, John Coy, Shanon Gibney and Sun Yung Shin Courtesy of Red Balloon Bookshop

“In this unique collaboration, four Minnesota writers lyrically explore where they each come from - literally and metaphorically - as well as what unites all of us as humans.” — Carolrhoda Books

“Everything Under the Sun” by Molly Oldfield

Book cover of "Everything under the sun" by Molly Oldfield Courtesy of Red Balloon Bookshop

“This amazing compendium of information grew out of UK author Molly Oldfield’s podcast answering questions from curious children around the world. Here are 366 such questions, along with answers from experts in every imaginable field – one for every day of the year plus an extra one for leap years – with illustrations by a dozen different artists.” — Kane Miller

“Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen” by Gaby Melian

Book cover of "Gaby's Latin American Kitchen" by Gaby Melian Courtesy of Red Balloon Bookshop

“Celebrity Chef Gaby Melian brings you into her kitchen to teach the best recipes she’s learned from all over Latin America. From desayuno (breakfast) to cena (dinner), merienda (snacks) to postre (dessert), your young chef will be a pro in no time.” — America's Test Kitchen Kids

“Mashkiki Road: The Seven Grandfather Teachings” by Elizabeth S. Barrett

Book cover of "Mashkiki Road" by Elizabeth S. Barrett Courtesy of Red Balloon Bookshop

“Three young cousins explore the woods in search of medicines that heal and purify, also gathering advice from wise beings who offer life lessons cherished through generations.” — Minnesota Historical Society Press

Free books available online

You can also find your favorite books online and for free on the Ebooks Minnesota website. This is an online e-book collection provided by Minitex, a state-funded library organization located at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

According to their website, Ebooks Minnesota provides e-books with a variety of subjects, both fiction and non-fiction, for readers of all ages. It also features content from our state's independent publishers, as well as national and international publishers.

Want to learn about more book titles? Use the audio player above to listen to the program.

