Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide

When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain.

“I usually say that I work to support transgender people of faith, and that can look like a lot of different things.”

Hartke is the executive director of Transmission Ministry Collective, a Minnesota-based collective working to transform the relationship between faith and the LGBTQ+ community.

Austen Hartke, executive director of Transmission Ministry Collective. Courtesy photo

Hartke is a graduate of Luther Seminary in St. Paul and says his work has been focused on supporting trans-Christians for many years. He wrote a book in 2018 called Transforming and says the response was overwhelming.

“I got all these emails from trans folks across the world saying where can I talk to other trans Christians about my faith?”

Hartke, who is transgender, said during the journey of his faith and gender he had to ask himself, “what does this mean?”

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

“A lot of it came down to the idea that God made me exactly how I was meant to be. God made me trans on purpose, it wasn’t some mistake that somebody made,” he said.

But Hartke said it isn’t the same for everyone, and it’s understandable that many LGTBQ+ people don’t find religious spaces welcoming. He said his number one goal is to make sure that trans folks don’t feel alone.

Learn more about the Transmission Ministry Collective here.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.