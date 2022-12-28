Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road

Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said.

This year, the Minnesota Trucking Association recognized him as one of its drivers of the month. Now, he is among the 12 drivers up for driver of the year, which will be announced at a banquet coming up on Jan. 17.

Popp was born and raised in central Minnesota. He’s a farm kid, and always loved trucks. He was used to tractors and pickups, but driving truck for a living was a bit different.

He says he enjoys the lifestyle, sleeping in the truck, eating at truck stops. It can be lonely, but a love of driving and meeting new people across the county keeps him going.

The first time he crawled up in a truck in 1978, he said he knew.

“I knew it was what I wanted to do — I just got such a kick out of being in the truck and the opportunity to go and see the country interested me to no end,” he said.

Popp drives about 11 hours a day, 600 to 700 miles. The only two states he has not been to are Alaska and Hawaii, but they’re on his bucket list.

“I want to go before I decide to retire from driving, it’s my last frontier so to speak.”

