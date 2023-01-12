'I got the hang of it': Checking in with Twin Cities freshmen, one semester in

Young people are settling back into school after the holidays and a few snow days for many of them last week.

Last August, MPR News spoke with five incoming ninth graders about their hopes, fears and dreams about starting high school.

Now they’re one semester in. MPR News producer Gretchen Brown caught up with a few of them to see how things have been going as they begin the second half of the school year.

Nikki Krsna, Wayzata High School

Nikki Krsna poses for a portrait in their home in Plymouth, Minn. on Jan. 7, in-between commitments with the school orchestra, and the speech and debate teams. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

When we spoke in August, Nikki Krsna said she didn’t think high school would be like it is in the movies.

And so far, it hasn’t been.

“It’s more chill and dialed down,” Nikki said. “You meet a lot of different kinds of people. Some bad, some good, some in-between.”

'It's not going to be like the movies'

Nikki had been worried about walking into the wrong classroom on the first day. That didn’t happen, though finding her way around Wayzata High School — Minnesota’s largest high school by both enrollment and size — took some getting used to.

“The first month was kind of me adjusting. I would still forget where the cafeteria was,” she said. “But now I think it's fine. There's a system in place, so I got the hang of it.”

She’s keeping herself busy playing viola in the school orchestra, and in a variety of clubs, including the speech and debate teams. The biggest challenge has been balancing all that with a slate of challenging classes, while getting enough sleep, and staying healthy.

“When I feel really overwhelmed, I usually take a break. I’ll either take a nap, or I’ll listen to music… and come back to it later.”

Evan Bierscheid, Roseville Area High School

Evan Bierscheid, who wants to be a musician, producer or sound engineer some day, poses for a portrait in their home in Richfield, Minn. on Jan. 7. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Evan Bierscheid thought he might be intimidated by the age gap when he got to high school. As a 14-year-old, he thought it might feel weird to be around 18-year-old seniors.

But has been surprised by the connections he’s made with them.

“Contrary to what movies or TV might say, the upperclassmen have actually been really nice and welcoming, which has been super helpful,” Evan said. “So if I needed to, I can go to them if I don't have anyone.”

Lots of those connections have been made through theater — he was in the school production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” — as well as the improv team, and jazz band.

The improv team has been especially close-knit.

“Everyone on the team is really accepting of everyone,” he said.

In the future, he wants to be a musician, producer or sound engineer. And he’s encouraged by the talent and drive of the folks around him. It feels more professional than middle school activities ever did.

“It's a lot more fun to be at a higher skill level, to where you're able to do so much more.”

Anna Penz, Cretin Derham-Hall High School and Lucy Bradford, Highland Park Senior High

Anna Penz (standing) and Lucy Bradford, who have been friends since they were 3, pose for a portrait in Anna’s home in St. Paul on Jan. 7. Their houses are right across the street from one another. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Anna Penz and Lucy Bradford have known each other since they were 3 years old. And they’ve managed to stay connected, even though they’re at different high schools this year.

They’re constantly sending TikToks and Snapchats. And it’s easy to hang out anytime, living right across the street from one another.

Anna explains: “We never go out and do things. It’s normally like—”

Lucy interjects: “‘Hey, can I come over?’ ‘Sure.’ I come over, we watch movies and fall asleep.”

High school has been different from middle school, but about what they expected. There’s more homework. Science and advanced placement classes have been more challenging than printmaking and ceramics.

They’ve both had very different experiences meeting people. Lucy is in high school with many of the people she went to middle school with. She was told that on the first day of school, you immediately join a group.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’ll happen for me.’ And it did.”

Anna, on the other hand, is around mostly new people. She sat with one group of people the first two weeks. It didn’t work out.

“Eventually, throughout those two weeks, I made new friends. We have two tables where 15 people sit.”

She said she’s the kind of person who is friends with everyone, so finding one group wasn’t that important, anyway.

Still, there have been some harrowing experiences. Like the time Anna sat in the wrong spot in the hockey student section, and got kicked out by some seniors.

“They wanted their friends to sit down next to them. So we had to go,” she said.

Lucy has more connections with upperclassmen, since both of her brothers go to the same high school. The older one drives her to school every day.

“The other one, we just cross paths and pretend like we don’t know each other,” she laughs.

