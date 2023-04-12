'What I Eat in a Day' videos show a curated, disordered eating view, says Minnesota nutritionist

“What I Eat in a Day” videos have millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. They can be a window into another person’s fridge and their life. But at times, the videos promote extreme calorie deficits and prolonged fasting.

This isn’t a completely new trend. Before TikTok, people posted their meals on Instagram and celebrities talk about their meals in magazines. There is a public fascination with what other people are eating.

Nutritionist Jillian Lampert thinks about that fascination a lot. Lampert is the chief strategy officer of Accanto Health, the parent company of the Emily Program, the Minnesota-based, nationally recognized eating disorder program.

She spoke with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about what messages these videos send to viewers, the harm that can be caused by the videos, advice for people who come across the videos and how people can use social media to promote a healthy relationship with food.

Lampert says the most worrying thing about the videos may be the the impact they have a viewers who already have eating disorders.

“The risk is people will look at those videos and think oh I need to keep myself on that path … the vast majority of people with eating disorders have weights that most people would say are sort of normal … so they’re already under this huge social pressure as they’re going through their recovery and trying to take care of themselves, but also in a world where we have a lot of stigma around weight.”

For parents, Lampert says to have conversations with kids about what they’re seeing on TikTok. Ask them what message the content may be sending and what they can learn from it.

