MPR News with Angela Davis

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen’s secret sauce? Community spirit

Nina Moini and Danelle Cloutier
Tomme Beevas
Tomme Beevas owns and operates Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.
Courtesy of Tomme Beevas

Share

There’s a little Jamaica right here in Minnesota and it’s called Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

Tomme Beevas started his restaurant 11 years ago with a $99 tent and a backyard grill.

Now he’s an award-winning chef and entrepreneur who’s opening two new locations this summer — one at 354 Wabasha St. in St. Paul and a second Minneapolis location at the new Bde Maka Ska pavilion.

Beevas has found a way to make his restaurants more than a place for food.

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

Pimento Kitchen’s secret sauce is community spirit.

MPR News guest host Nina Moini speaks with Beevas about how his grandmother inspired his cooking and the vision for his business.

two people smiling and posing for a photo
MPR News guest host Nina Moini and Tomme Beevas at MPR News Headquarters in St. Paul on Thursday.
Danelle Cloutier | MPR News

Guests:

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or RSS. 

This activity is made possible in part by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment‘s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory