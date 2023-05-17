Pimento Jamaican Kitchen’s secret sauce? Community spirit

There’s a little Jamaica right here in Minnesota and it’s called Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

Tomme Beevas started his restaurant 11 years ago with a $99 tent and a backyard grill.

Now he’s an award-winning chef and entrepreneur who’s opening two new locations this summer — one at 354 Wabasha St. in St. Paul and a second Minneapolis location at the new Bde Maka Ska pavilion.

Beevas has found a way to make his restaurants more than a place for food.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

Pimento Kitchen’s secret sauce is community spirit.

MPR News guest host Nina Moini speaks with Beevas about how his grandmother inspired his cooking and the vision for his business.

MPR News guest host Nina Moini and Tomme Beevas at MPR News Headquarters in St. Paul on Thursday. Danelle Cloutier | MPR News

Guests:

Tomme Beevas is an award-winning chef and entrepreneur. He’s the owner of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and the founder of Pimento Relief Services, an organization that aims to support and uplift communities of color in the Twin Cities.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or RSS.

