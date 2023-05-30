After cannabis legalized in Minnesota, state's hemp growers prepare for uncertain future

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday legalizing recreational use of marijuana — making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so.

Cannabis products should be in stores by 2025, but personal use, possession and home growing will be legal starting Aug. 1.

THC products are not new to the state. Edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC were legalized last July, and an entire industry quickly popped up around that law.

The new legislation will broaden the industry but hemp sellers aren’t too happy.

MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer talked with Ben Lipkin to hear his perspective. Lipkin is the co-founder of North Star Hemp, Carpe Diem CBD and You Betcha Cannabis Co, which calls itself a seed-to-shelf company.

Lipkin said he believes the bill to legalize marijuana has been “rushed.” His concern is Minnesotans not understanding the differences between CBD, THC and hemp, and with new oversight, that his businesses could go under.

“We are being put in a really small box with tons of restrictions, we call that big cannabis … it is a very big uphill battle we will continue to fight,” he said.

