DNR to rewrite mining rules to prevent noise and light pollution in Boundary Waters

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it intends to rewrite its mining rules to better protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from noise and light pollution, by expanding a mining buffer zone around the wilderness. This is an MPR News morning update, hosted by Cathy Wurzer. Music by Gary Meister.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.